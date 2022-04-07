Crime

Arunachal: 8 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Changlang

Fighting against drug menace continued in Changlang.

April 7, 2022
Arunachal: 8 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Changlang

CHANGLANG-  Changlang police on Tuesday  arrested a gang of eight drug peddlers – including two women, from different locations of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as – Rangkhil Jugli; Liza Singh; Remmat Jugli (26); Panghom Pangtha; Khimsam Ngemu; Anupam Singh; Tarh Hassang; and Hingroi Kenglang.

Based on reliable input the Anti Drug Squad (ADS) of Changlang led by Insp C. Yanchang, SI Sunny Hodong and their party and Town Magistrate EAC Mary Talo carried out raid against drug peddlers at several locations in Changlang town on 5th April 2022.

During raid the ADS apprehended as many as 8 (eight) drug peddlers and addict persons including two women from different locations in Changlang town and recovered suspected contraband substance including – brown sugar (2 gms approx), opium (326.95 gms approx), used opium (4.12 gms approx) and syringe (13 nos); from the possession of these offenders. One mobile phone was also recovered by the cops.

Meanwhile, two criminal cases has been registered against the apprehended offenders at the Changlang Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

