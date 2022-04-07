Arunachal: IRBn personnel jumps off from Raneghat bridge, dead body yet to be traced

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng )- In an incident of suicide on Wednesday night, an ASI, IRBn personnel, Sonam Phuntso from 5th IRBn batch who was deployed for security duty here at Pasighat Airport jumped off from Raneghat bridge into Siang river at around 9 PM last night and his dead body is yet to be traced out.

“On 6th April at around 9 PM a information was received at Women PS Pasighat that one ASI Sonam Phuntso from 5th IRBN who was deployed for security duty at Pasighat Airport has committed suicide by jumping off Ranaghat Bridge into Siang River”, said Sumit Kumar Jha, Supt. of Police, East Siang district this evening.

As per SP, search teams were formed immediately from SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services to locate the body. But due to darkness and the furious flow of the river, the body couldn’t be traced during the night.

On today morning the search party again started their day-long operation to trace the body. Along with them police personnel from 5th IRBn, family members and members of the public started searching for the body along both the banks of Siang River. But till the filing of this report the body hasn’t been traced.

“We have communicated with Assam Police to give us information if any unidentified body is recovered in their jurisdiction. Messages have been circulated in general public along with the details to inform Pasighat police in case the body is found lying along any bank of Siang River”, added SP Jha.

The field staffs of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary stationed inside the sanctuary in the riverine island of Siang river have also been alerted by Divisional Forest Officer to trace out the dead body as several branches of Siang river passes through the sanctuary.

As per preliminary findings, the reason for suicide of late Phuntso is said to be due to personal reason. Late Phuntso was a personnel from 1997 5th IRBn and he was 43 years old. Police informed that further enquiry is in progress.