ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri operationalizes Single Window Clearance System

The project is a part of ease of doing business in which entrepreneurs are provided seamless and transparent delivery of services to run their business enterprises.

Last Updated: November 3, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Lower Subansiri operationalizes Single Window Clearance System

ZIRO-   Lower Subansiri became the 14th District in the state to operationalize the Single Window Clearance System in issue of new and renewal of trading license to entrepreneurs under the ease of doing business portal of the state www.eod.arunachal.gov.in

A team of officials from the Planning and Investment Department had conducted hands-on-training to officials of Lower Subansiri District Administration to operationalize the single window clearance system.

Also Read- Arunachal Wushu players dominate at 37th National Games at Goa

A digitally downloaded trading license to first applicant entrepreneur Duley Bajo was handed over by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at his office chamber here today.

Related Articles

Congratulating the departments of Planning, Trade and Commerce, DC Nime said the on-line system of applying and getting the trading licenses would be a great relief to the entrepreneurs who need not run around the offices and treasury to get their trading licenses issued or renewed, he said, while adding entrepreneurs could now get new trading license or renew their existing ones from the comfort of their homes.

Also Read- Cosplayers Juliana and Apa returns after represent India in Pop Culture Hiroshima-2023

The project is a part of ease of doing business in which entrepreneurs are provided seamless and transparent delivery of services to run their business enterprises.

The programme was also attended by District Planning Officer Joram Tatum, Trade Development Officer Sorang Yapa and other officials of the departments of Planning, Trade and Commerce.

Tags
Last Updated: November 3, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Museum Showcasing Artefacts Of Hump Ops Of WWII To Be Inaugurated Soon: Arunachal CM

Museum Showcasing Artefacts Of Hump Ops Of WWII To Be Inaugurated Soon: Arunachal CM

Arunachal: 400 Govt Schools with Zero Attendance Shut Down in the state

Arunachal: 400 Govt Schools with Zero Attendance Shut Down in the state

Arunachal: DPGC Organizes Heritage Walk at District Museum

Arunachal: DPGC Organizes Heritage Walk at District Museum

Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone for a Regional Faunal Repository

Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone for a Regional Faunal Repository

Arunachal CM announces all govt schools established before Independence will be declared as ‘Heritage School’

Arunachal CM announces all govt schools established before Independence will be declared as ‘Heritage School’

Arunachal: CEO visits Ziro to oversee preliminary poll preparedness

Arunachal: CEO visits Ziro to oversee preliminary poll preparedness

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates St Vairotsana Academy in Dirang to the people of the state

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates St Vairotsana Academy in Dirang to the people of the state

Arunachal: NPP declares Talem Jamoh as its official candidate from 35th Pangin-Boleng

Arunachal: NPP declares Talem Jamoh as its official candidate from 35th Pangin-Boleng

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Bazar Shiv Mandir in Roing

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Bazar Shiv Mandir in Roing

Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village Tuting in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village Tuting in Upper Siang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button