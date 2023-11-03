Arunachal: Lower Subansiri operationalizes Single Window Clearance System

ZIRO- Lower Subansiri became the 14th District in the state to operationalize the Single Window Clearance System in issue of new and renewal of trading license to entrepreneurs under the ease of doing business portal of the state www.eod.arunachal.gov.in

A team of officials from the Planning and Investment Department had conducted hands-on-training to officials of Lower Subansiri District Administration to operationalize the single window clearance system.

A digitally downloaded trading license to first applicant entrepreneur Duley Bajo was handed over by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at his office chamber here today.

Congratulating the departments of Planning, Trade and Commerce, DC Nime said the on-line system of applying and getting the trading licenses would be a great relief to the entrepreneurs who need not run around the offices and treasury to get their trading licenses issued or renewed, he said, while adding entrepreneurs could now get new trading license or renew their existing ones from the comfort of their homes.

The project is a part of ease of doing business in which entrepreneurs are provided seamless and transparent delivery of services to run their business enterprises.

The programme was also attended by District Planning Officer Joram Tatum, Trade Development Officer Sorang Yapa and other officials of the departments of Planning, Trade and Commerce.