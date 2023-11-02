Arunachal Wushu players dominate at 37th National Games at Goa

GOA- Arunachal Pradesh’s Wushu players Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu dominated the 37th National Games in Goa by wining Gold and Silver.

On Day 2 of Wushu at the 37th National Games, Nyemen Wangsu delivered a stellar performance to clinch Gold in Taolu at the Daoshu event. This was the 21-year-old’s second successive Wushu Gold at the National Games after she accomplished the same feat at the 36th National Games Gujarat.

Arunachal: Disheartened Wushu players return after being denied visa for Asian Games

Arunachal’s Mepung Lamgu, who arrived in Goa with an injured knee sustained in the recently held National Camp in Patiala, also bagged the Silver Medal in the Women’s Taijiquan event.

Onilu Tega continued her march forward in the Sanda half of the draw as she downed top seed Namrata Batra of Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final of the 52kg category.

Meanwhile, in the Sanda half of the draw, Onilu Tega was stopped in her tracks by Namrata Batra of Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final of the 52kg category.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu assures cash incentives to state Wushu players who could not participate in Asian Games

The trio faced major heartbreak in September 2023 after diplomatic issues denied them the opportunity to reap the fruits of years of labor that went into their qualification for the 2023 Asian Games.

In the Women’s Changquan event, Arunachal’s 19-year-old Mercy Nagaimong also bagged her second successive National Games Gold Medal. She said after her win, “At our residential academy in Itanagar, the facilities for training are really good. They are also building a new Chinese Wushu arena which will have all the facilities so that players can focus on their training. It feels very good that I have been able to win a medal for my state and give something back to my state.”