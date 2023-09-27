ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Pema Khandu assures cash incentives to state Wushu players who could not participate in Asian Games

Interacting with the young Wushu players, Khandu encouraged them to train harder and focus on the 2026 Asian Games scheduled to be held at Tokyo, Japan.

Last Updated: September 27, 2023
2 minutes read
ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday assured that the three Wushu players of the state, who could not participate in the Asian Games at Hangzou in China, will be treated as participants of the Indian Wushu team and given Rs 20 lakh incentive as per the state’s sports policy.

The three Wushu athletes Onilu Tega, Nyeman Wangsu and Mepung Lamgu along with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, their coach Maibam Premchandra Singh, Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng, officials of the Arunachal Olympic Association and Arunachal Wushu Association had called on the Chief Minister here this evening at the state civil secretariat.

Acknowledging the fact that the three athletes were the first from Arunachal Pradesh ever to qualify for the Asian Games but had to miss the prestigious event for no fault of theirs, Khandu said that they will receive the cash incentive of Rs 20 lakhs each in accordance with the state’s sports policy for an athlete participating in the Asian Games. He also said that Coach Maibam Premchandra Singh will receive his share of 10% of the incentives awarded to the athletes.

“As true sportspersons you are not supposed to get disheartened but prepare harder for the next tournament. You might have lost this chance to show your talent but for us you already are heroes and medal winners,” he said.

He also asked them not to worry about their future as the state’s sports policy provides for a government job to excelling sportspersons.

“You need not worry. You are very young now. As and when the time comes, you will get a job with the government,” he added.

Encouraging them to concentrate on their training, the Chief Minister assured that hence all expenses of their training, dietary requirements, etc will be borne by the state government keeping in mind the Tokyo Asian Games.

It may be noted that Wushu is yet to be included as an event in the Olympics.

He commended the Arunachal Olympic Association and Arunachal Wushu Association for initiating to take up the stapled visa issue with the Indian Olympic Association at the highest level and assured support of the state government.

The three athletes expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and people of the state for their overwhelming support in the face of disappointment for not being able to compete in the Asian Games for which they had prepared for years, day and night.

“But we are determined. We will prepare harder for the 2026 Asian Games and leave no stone unturned to win medals for our country and make Arunachal Pradesh proud,” they said in unison.

“Representing India on the international stage and contributing through sports for the country and state by winning medals has always been and always will be our cherished dream,” they added.

