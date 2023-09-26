ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Disheartened Wushu players return after being denied visa for Asian Games

The three female Wushu players are Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu -- from Arunachal Pradesh were scheduled to fly out to China on Wednesday night

Last Updated: September 26, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Disheartened Wushu players return after being denied visa for Asian Games

ITANAGAR-  The three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who have not been able to travel to Hangzhou, China for the 19th Asian Games after being denied visa by Chinese authorities, returned to their home state on Tuesday.

The three female Wushu players are Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu — from Arunachal Pradesh were scheduled to fly out to China on Wednesday night from IGI Airport. But could not take the flight as two of them were given stapled visas by the Chinese authorities after first being denied accreditation by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC).

19th Asian Games : Arunachal athletes denied visa

The Indian government has refused to take the stapled visa and the two players could not take the flight. One player, who was given the accreditation, was told at the airport that her visa was only to Hong Kong and therefore she too did not board the flight.

Related Articles

Reacting to the entire episode, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said: “According to the Olympic Charter, visas were supposed to be granted. This was also the responsibility of the Asian Olympic Committee, and even China should have been granted a visa for any athlete representing India from any corner of India.

Also Read- Wushu team set for World University Games in China held back due to ‘stapled visas’ for Arunachal players

“But the behavior was not good. We did not accept the discrimination, and that’s why I want to say again, Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and will remain an integral part of India… India will not bow down.”

On Friday, the Sports Minister cancelled his visit to China for the Asian Games as a mark of protest against that country’s decision to deny accreditation and entry to the Indian Wushu team players for the mega sports event.

Tags
Last Updated: September 26, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

KAYING-  First edition of Late Taker Nyigang Football Tournament,  organised by Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee Kaying(CSFCCK) kick  started

Arunachal: Late Taker Nyigang Football Tournament begins in Kaying

Itanagar: Sports Authority of Arunachal felicitates medal winners Para Athletes

Itanagar: Sports Authority of Arunachal felicitates medal winners Para Athletes

Wushu team set for World University Games in China held back due to 'stapled visas' for Arunachal players

Wushu team set for World University Games in China held back due to ‘stapled visas’ for Arunachal players

Arunachal: 12 SSCB boxers stormed into quarterfinals at 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

Arunachal: 12 SSCB boxers stormed into quarterfinals at 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

Arunachal: 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship begins

Arunachal: 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship begins

ITANAGAR-  Jessica Neyi Saring, a young Shuttler of Arunachal Pradesh  won the  gold medal at All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament (U-13).

Arunachal Shuttler Jessica wins Gold Medal in All India Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament

Arunachal: PAA organised warm reception at Holongi Airport of all the medal winners

Arunachal: PAA organised warm reception at Holongi Airport of all the medal winners

Arunachal: Badminton Star Geto Sora wins 3 gold medals in the Singapore's Pilot Pen Cup

Arunachal: Badminton Star Geto Sora wins 3 gold medals in the Singapore’s Pilot Pen Cup

Arunachal: GYA organsied a grand reception for Gollo John

Arunachal: GYA organsied a grand reception for Gollo John

Arunachal: GYA congratulates Gollo John for wining Gold Medal

Arunachal: GYA congratulates Gollo John for wining Gold Medal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button