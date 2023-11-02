Arunachal: Lumla Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Jambey Tashi on His First Death Anniversary

LUMLA- The people of Lumla came together today to honor the memory of their beloved leader, late Jambey Tashi, on the solemn occasion of his first death anniversary. The commemoration witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, and Minister of Home, RD, Panchayat, and IPR, Bamang Felix, along with several respected MLAs.

The event held special significance as it marked the one-year anniversary of the passing of late Jambey Tashi, a visionary leader who made significant contributions to the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

The solemn ceremony featured the consecration of a Stupa (Namgyal Chosten) dedicated to late Jambey Tashi by eminent religious figures, including Padmashree Guru Tulku Rinpoche, Abbot Sera Je monastery (Mysore), Geshi Tashi Tsedar, and Abbot Sera Je Jamyang Choekorling,Tawang Dohley Rinpoche, along with senior monks, who added a spiritual dimension to the occasion.

In an address delivered at the ceremony, Minister Home, Bamang Felix, fondly remembered late Jambey Tashi as a dedicated and visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the progress of Arunachal Pradesh. His commitment to the region’s development left an indelible mark on the community.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid a heartfelt tribute to late Jambey Tashi, describing him as a true leader who devoted himself to the welfare of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the Lungla area. The Chief Minister highlighted the remarkable developmental projects and infrastructure advancements in Lumla, a testament to Jambey Tashi’s unwavering dedication and sincerity. Pema

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also praised the late leader’s embodiment of Buddhist principles, emphasizing his commitment to non-violence.

He concluded his speech by noting the fleeting nature of life and urged everyone to make a positive impact during their time on Earth, ensuring that their contributions continue to benefit society long after they have departed.

The ceremony also featured heartfelt speeches by Lobsang Penjor, a prominent public leader in Lumla, Padmashree Guru Tulku, and Goleng, the father of late Jambey Tashi.

Late Jambey Tashi’s legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of the people of Lumla and beyond. His exemplary leadership and dedication to the betterment of society continue to inspire all who knew him.

Lumla known for its natural beauty and a resilient spirit is a place where the legacy of leaders like late Jambey Tashi continues to shape the region’s destiny.