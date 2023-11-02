Arunachal cosplayers Juliana and Apa returns after represent India in Pop Culture Hiroshima-2023

ITANAGAR- Miss Juliana Pinggam from Shi Yomi District and Gyamar Apa from Kurung Kumey District who represent India in World Pop Culture Hiroshima-2023 Japan back home after successfully showcase Cosplay including Indian Cultural and traditional in Hiroshima.

Both participants are College going students from in Shillong. Juliana is first year BA student in Shillong, while Apa is also a graduate student of Shillong College.

Also Read- runachal: Hangpan Dada’s museum inaugurated at Borduria in Tirap dist

“Hiroshima’s vibrant capital has a complicated history, great food, and friendly locals. While it is probably most famous for being devastated by a nuclear attack at the close of World War II, the city is not morose or bitter about its past, and instead promotes peace and understanding. There was problem at all but we miss flight while coming back to India that’s only we face the problem ” said Juliana.

We are thankful to Flying Monals in association with Cosplay convention Itanagar and AIMAP – Association of Indian fans for Manga, Anime and Pop culture for giving is this opportunity she added.

The travel to Hiroshima is sponsored by Pop Culture Hiroshima and Flying Monals, and their extra stay in Japan is sponsored by Fuji Games.

Pop Culture Hiroshima is of course the larger event that is held every year in Hiroshima, Japan. It is an anime and cosplay event where cosplayers and fans from Japan and around the world come together for various competitions and activities.

The cosplay competition of the event not only judges the costumes and makeup of the participants, but also their performances.

Pop Culture Hiroshima (PCH) or Hop Pop Culture Hiroshima is an annual international cosplay event, which promotes global cultural interaction through Japanese pop culture. Countries from all over the world send their representatives to represent part in the competition.

Also Read- Assam Rifle dedicates a Road to late Rifleman Babu Rao Bongu

Each year, national preliminary is held in different parts of India and Arunachal Pradesh was host this year which witnessed cosplayers from all over the country competing to be Indian representative at PCH. Cosplay portmanteau of “costume play”, is an activity and art performance in whose participants called cosplayers wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character, according to the organisers.

At last year’s Pop Culture Hiroshima, Team Samadon consisting of cosplayers Shima Angom and Yuki Lamabam represented India. The first round was announced at the Japan Habba Bangalore and the final round was announced at the NAJ Cosfest 2022 in Kohima, Nagaland, organised by Nagaland Anime Junkies.