Arunachal: Assam Rifle dedicates a Road to late Rifleman Babu Rao Bongu

KHONSA- A road was dedicated to late rifleman Babu Rao Bongu of Assam Rifles in Khonsa town of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Bongu was a brave soldier who made a supreme sacrifice in 2020 while serving his motherland at Sanliam in Tirap district. His act of ultimate bravery and devotion ensured thwarting of a major infiltration bid by the NSCN (IM).

Bongu laid down his life on October 21, 2020 during an operation based on an input regarding the presence of 20 armed cadres in the border village of Sanliam.

While searching the area, he detected the presence of the anti-national elements. Gunfight ensued and he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries. However, the infiltration bid by the proscribed group was foiled by his brave actions.

The Assam Rifles expressed that dedicating the road in honour of the braveheart was a small yet meaningful gesture to commemorate the actions of soldiers who have left an indelible mark in history.

Meanwhile large gathering, including officials and troops of Assam Rifles, the district administration and local residents attended the inauguration of the Shaheed Babu Rao Bongu marg.