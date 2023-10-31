ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Assam Rifle dedicates a Road to late Rifleman Babu Rao Bongu

Bongu was a brave soldier who made a supreme sacrifice in 2020 while serving his motherland at Sanliam in Tirap district.

Last Updated: October 31, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Assam Rifle dedicates a Road to late Rifleman Babu Rao Bongu

KHONSA-  A road was dedicated to late rifleman Babu Rao Bongu of Assam Rifles in Khonsa town of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Bongu was a brave soldier who made a supreme sacrifice in 2020 while serving his motherland at Sanliam in Tirap district. His act of ultimate bravery and devotion ensured thwarting of a major infiltration bid by the NSCN (IM).

Bongu laid down his life on October 21, 2020 during an operation based on an input regarding the presence of 20 armed cadres in the border village of Sanliam.

While searching the area, he detected the presence of the anti-national elements. Gunfight ensued and he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries. However, the infiltration bid by the proscribed group was foiled by his brave actions.

Related Articles

Also Read- Mein attends Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Govt secondary School, Balek

The Assam Rifles expressed that dedicating the road in honour of the braveheart was a small yet meaningful gesture to commemorate the actions of soldiers who have left an indelible mark in history.

Meanwhile large gathering, including officials and troops of Assam Rifles, the district administration and local residents attended the inauguration of the Shaheed Babu Rao Bongu marg.

Tags
Last Updated: October 31, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone for a Regional Faunal Repository

Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone for a Regional Faunal Repository

Arunachal CM announces all govt schools established before Independence will be declared as ‘Heritage School’

Arunachal CM announces all govt schools established before Independence will be declared as ‘Heritage School’

Arunachal: CEO visits Ziro to oversee preliminary poll preparedness

Arunachal: CEO visits Ziro to oversee preliminary poll preparedness

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates St Vairotsana Academy in Dirang to the people of the state

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates St Vairotsana Academy in Dirang to the people of the state

Arunachal: NPP declares Talem Jamoh as its official candidate from 35th Pangin-Boleng

Arunachal: NPP declares Talem Jamoh as its official candidate from 35th Pangin-Boleng

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Bazar Shiv Mandir in Roing

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Bazar Shiv Mandir in Roing

Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village Tuting in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village Tuting in Upper Siang

Arunachal:- Essay writing winners awarded prizes

Arunachal: Essay writing winners awarded prizes

Arunachal: KVK East Kameng Conducted Training cum Demonstration Programme at Vibrant Village, Chayang Tajo

Arunachal: KVK East Kameng Conducted Training cum Demonstration Programme at Chayang Tajo

Arunachal: SC Grants Interim Relief To BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul Whose Election Was Set Aside By HC

Arunachal: SC Grants Interim Relief To BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul Whose Election Was Set Aside By HC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button