Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED on Nov 2 for questioning in excise policy case

NEW DELHI- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning in the alleged liquor scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED ), which is probing the money laundering angle. He has been asked to present himself at the Delhi office of the Central agency on November 2.

In April, the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ) had summoned Mr Kejriwal for questioning on the same issue, though he was not named as an accused in the First Information Report filed by the agency on August 17 last year.

Today’s summons came hours after the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of Mr Kejriwal’s former Deputy Manish Sisodia, who is the prime accused in the case.

Reacting to the summons, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said,”As per the news that the Central Government’s ED has sent summon to Delhi CM, it gets clear that the Centre has only one aim to somehow finish AAP. They are not leaving a stone unturned in framing a false case to put CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail and to finish AAP.”

Two Aam Aadmi Party leaders, ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are in jail in connection with the case.

In November 2021, the Arvind Kejriwal government had implemented the new Delhi excise policy case. On July 31 last year, the government scrapped it after the policy came under scanner.