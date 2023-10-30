Arunachal Governor emphasizes that chess should be promoted in schools, colleges and universities of the State

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) graced the 34th Vidya Bharati National Sports Festival 2023-24 National Chess Championship at Abotani Vidya Niketan, Pachin Colony, Naharlagun on 30th October 2023.

230 Players, including 110 girls of 77 schools from 22 States participated in the 3-day tournament under the supervision of arbiters from All India Chess Federation. The Vidya Bharati Sports Council of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan organized the competition.

The Governor congratulated the participants and the organizers for the successful conduct of the tournament. He suggested use of a screen like that in international events, so that spectators also can watch the moves and learn from it.

The Governor said that Chess is a gift to the world from India. It is a mind game, not a game of luck or time pass. It is said that one learns more by losing, he said, while recalling great Indian grandmasters like Vishwanathan Anand.

While highlighting the importance of the tournament and Chess in particular and sharing his experience, the Governor said that playing chess helps the persons in problem solving capacities, ability for planning, enhancing memory power and management skill, multi-tasking and creative thinking. He said that all these qualities are required in our daily life.

The Governor emphasized that chess should be promoted in schools, colleges and universities of the State. He urged the concerned authorities to take the responsibility in popularizing Chess in Arunachal Pradesh and make Arunachal Pradesh a powerhouse of games and sports.

The Governor presented the awards to the winners. In under 14 years, the team from Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Thanisandra, Bengaluru was the winner amongst the boys, while in the girls section, the team from Saraswati HSS Vidhya Colony, Pinoura Umaria, Madhya Pradesh was winner. In under 17 years, GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Ambattur, Chennai was the winner amongst boys, while the girls team of Jaigopal Garodia Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Bengaluru was the winner. In under 19 years, the team from SRDK Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Thiruvortriyur was the winner in boys section, while Smt. Ramkumar Devi Fomra Vivekananda Vidhyalaya, Chennai were winners amongst girls.

Commemorating the occasion, the Governor along with other guests participated in a plantation programme in the school campus of Abotani Vidya Niketan, Pachin Colony, Naharlagun.

State Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, highlighted the initiative of the State Government in promoting games and sports and youth activities. He said that very soon Arunachal Pradesh will be Sporting Power House, while informing about achievements of sportspersons of the State.

Chairman of Organizing Committee of 34th Vidya Bharati National Sports Festival 2023 National Chess Championship, Tai Tagak, Organizing Secretary, Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra, Dr. Pawan Tiwari and Khel Sanyojak (Game Organiser) of the tournament Saurav Gautam spoke on the occasion.

Students from the Abotani Vidya Niketan, Pachin Colony, Naharlagun and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Passighat presented patriotic songs on the occasion.