Arunachal: Mein attends Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Govt secondary School, Balek

PASIGHAT- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein along with Minister of Urban Development & Housing and Civil Supplies, etc, Kamlung Mosang graced the third day of Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Government Secondary School, Balek as a Chief Guest and Guest of Honour.

Mein in his address to the gathering have said to upgrade Arunachal State University, Pasighat into a premier higher educational institution of the State. He assured Govt’s support for the upgradation of the University into a full-fledged University.

Citing the immense potential of the centenary township, he said that from his college days to the present time, the township has advanced immensely as today it has an AirPort, Railways are coming up and it has become an smart city and many big companies like Mahindra’s are willing to invest in the township due to its development potential. He said that this momentum of development must continue and assured his continued support for the development of the township.

Paying his homage to the forefathers of Balek area for their farsightedness for allowing establishment of School in their area, he said people of Balek have had the privilege of receiving formal education prior to independence with the establishment of a Lower Primary School in the year 1946. He said that the School since its inception has been providing quality education to the students and the school has produced many notable personalities likes Jamat Matin Tangu, IAS who retired in the rank of Commissioner, Obang Dai, IAS, retired as Divisional Commissioner (East Zone), Ogam Apum, retired as Chief Engineer, Dept of Power, Omem Moyong Deori, recipient of Padmashree for Social Work and Former MP(Rajya Sabha) and former MLA Lekang, Sutem Tayeng, First MLA of Pasighat, Tani Ering, IAS, retired as Secretary, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry and many.

The Deputy Chief Minister also paid floral tribute to the bust of the land donor of the School, Ketem Yomso, who donated 3.6053 hectares of land for the establishment of Govt Secondary School and also paid homage to the Anglo-Abor War Veers (martyrs), Seltum Yomso, Jorin Perme and Basing Moyong who laid their lives while fighting the Britishers on 27th February 1859. The dignitaries also planted saplings in the vicinity of the School and felicitated the notable personalities belonging to the school’s first batch.

Mein lauded the Organizing Committee of Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee for organizing the event in a grand manner and for honouring the contributions of the forefathers, land donors and the first tribal teacher, Late Tosing Ering and first batch achievers and to continue the legacy.

He further exhorted the youths to make optimum use of latest technology and promote digitalisation. He said Govt is facilitating our youths to excel in every fields in arts, sports, etc and advised them to avail such facilities.

On the occasion, Minister Kamlung Mosang, Information Commisioner, Gumjum Haider, MLA 38th Pasighat AC cum Chief Patron of the Celebration Committee, Kaling Moyong, PJCC Organizing Chairman, Oyem Dai, Organizing Secretary, Tobom Dai and SMC Chairman, Bani Pérme also spoke.

Mein also inaugurated several projects at the programme namely, construction of a Hostel block at ANM Nursing school, Road from Takilalung to Rani under CRF scheme, Development of Raneghat to Tourist attraction place, Library building of Polytechnic college, C.C Road from Diking to Napit, Rejuvenation of Ponds and SE office of Hydropower Dept and laid the foundation stones for a few other projects namely, Convention Hall at JNC, Smart car parking at BPGH, 01 unit Rain water Harvesting Plant near Engo Takar Hall in Pasighat, Establishment of Critical Care Block in Pasighat, Miracle Ground Stadium, Recreation centre, and Footover Padestrian bridge.

Among others, MP Lok Sabha (Arunachal East), Tapir Gao, MLAs Ninong Ering, Gum Tayeng, Kento Rina, Kanggong Taku and DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu were also present.