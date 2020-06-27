Itanagar: PTC Quarantine center to be close down from June 30

Itanagar- The capital district administration on Saturday has decided to close down the Quarantine facility at PTC, Banderdewa from June 30.

From June 30 onward, all the inmates will have to stay at the quarantine facility at State Quarantine Center, Lekhi, which would act as the paid quarantine from July 1.

The above decision was taken in a coordination meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Home Minister, Bamang Felix. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, ICR, Komkar Dulom, Deputy Commissioner, Yupia Pige Ligu, Superintendent of Poice, Itanagar and Yupia, and DMO, Capital Complex.

The registration and other formalities shall be done at State Quarantine Centre (SQC), Lekhi which shall also

function as paid quarantine from 01/07/2020 as per new SOP issued by the Govt. vide order No.Secy(Health)/ SOP-lI/2020/1342-48 Dated 23 June ‘2020.

Due to less number of returnees, the lifting of inmates by bus for various interior districts shall be discontinued from July 1.

However new returnees will be provided with an initial quarantine facility at SQC, Lekhi or hotels for the initial period of quarantine.

The Home quarantine shall be followed in their respective home districts from July 1.