Arunachal: Tsering Tashi inaugurates Casualty and Emergency Block of district hospital in Tawang

TAWANG- A new building for Casualty and Emergency Block in Khandro Drowa Tsangmo District Hospital Tawang was inaugurated and dedicated to the service of the public by Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang, in presence of DC,ZPC,DMO,ZPMs and other officers and officials.

The inauguration of building was followed by interaction with healthcare workers and Doctors in the conference hall of KDS District Hospital Tawang. He commended the Doctors and Healthcare workers stating that “During this pandemic, when rest of the people were staying at homes with their near dear ones, you were serving us staying away from your family, though Teachers and Healthcare workers are always kept in high esteem in our society, but your selfless service in this pandemic has increased the respect for you many folds”.

He further apologized to the health workers and Doctors for any misconduct from public in this stressful time saying that “ When everybody surrenders, people turns to you with expectations, and due to this high expectations many a time people overreact”.

Later he and other dignitaries present distributed Laptops to the Health and Wellness Officers of various Health facilities of the district. ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok,IAS and DMO Dr.Wangdi Lama also spoke on the occasion.

MLA Tawang later inaugurated a new Zomkhang(Meeting)hall near DC office Tawang, after inauguration of the Zomkhang hall interacting with Officers and officials MLA said that “ the stage of development we have achieved today, is all because of our collective efforts.

We should always be grateful to our former legislatures, Leaders and our seniors, because of continuous efforts we are able to achieve our goals” .

Speaking on the responsibilities of a Government servant and local officers he said, the government servants are the ambassadors of a government, it is you who represent government in the public, besides your normal official duties, you should work towards preservation of our indigenous tradition and specially encourage our mother tongue while interacting, be it with your own children.

Otherwise the overall performance of every officer and official of the district is very good, because of which, we find that the benefits of all the government welfare schemes are reached to the last man on the row he added.

ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu and DC Tawang Shri Sang Phuntsok,IAS also spoke on the occasion and conveyed gratitude to Honble MLA Tawang and congratulated the people of Tawang for the new zomkhang hall.