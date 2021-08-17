Assam: Royal Global University Inks MoU with FINER to collaborate for Research, Innovation & Development

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- The Assam Royal Global University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) on 17th August 2021 at the Royal Global University (RGU) campus. The signatories were Mr. R K More, Director, FINER and Ms. Angira Mimani, Registrar, RGU.

The event was attended by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) SP Singh, RGU Chairperson (Academics) Prof. AK Buragohain, Deputy Director General of FINER Ms. Nandinee Kalita, Manager Projects of FINER Amitabh Ray and other members of Royal Global University and FINER.

“Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.” – Henry Ford. The collaboration is expected to strengthen industry academia interfacing, support in developing industry relevant teaching programs, industrial training of students and faculty members.

The collaboration will work in cooperation for research activities; joint training programs; exchange of faculty members and industry experts/technocrats; student internship/apprenticeship programs, joint seminars, workshops, conclaves etc.

FINER is the leading and oldest apex business association in Northeast which is a platform for networking & consensus building, knowledge dissemination, knowledge enhancement and capacity building. It works in partnership with civil society, governments, and other stakeholders towards integrated and inclusive development.