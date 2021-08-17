Arunachal: Sona inaugurates Mini Hydel Projects, Lays foundation stone of District Hospital  

ADVERTISEMENT

MECHUKHA- State Assembly Speaker P D Sona on Saturday inaugurated two Mini Hydel Projects namely Irgo MHP (1x5KW) in presence of DC, SP and HoDs of Shi-Yomi at Irgo village and Sisir MHS (1x15KW) at Tadogitu village respectively under Tato Circle.

Irgo MHP was undertaken and executed by the APEDA while Sisir MHS was completed by the Department of Hydro Power Development.

While dedicating the hydel projects to the people of Irgo and Tadogitu, the Speaker, who represents Shi-Yomi as an MLA, said that after potable water it was his commitment to provide electricity in each village.

Informing how the hydel projects were conceptualized and executed, the Speaker called for judicious use of power and not to operate heavy appliances which could lead to its breakdown.

The Speaker also suggested the public to form a committee to maintain and look after the hydels. “Instead of totally dependent on department a committee should be formed to maintain the hydels for its your own property now,” he said.

It is the responsibility of each one of you to look after the machine as its longevity depends on how well you maintain it, he added.

The Speaker, who is on a week-long whirlwind tour of his home district, also laid the foundation stone for construction of 20 bedded District Hospital at Kamgi, Tato. The mega dream project once completed will facilitate better health services to the people of Shi-Yomi who otherwise travel to other districts for treatment.

Meanwhile, enroute Monigong, the Speaker also inaugurated Health Wellness Centre, Pidi-Karo at Karo village in presence of DC, SP and DMO Shi-Yomi. The HWC will cater to the healthcare service needs of people of Pidi circle and its adjoining areas.

Lauding the efforts of DMO Shi-Yomi for setting up of HWC at Karo village, the Speaker said, though it’s small but a significant development as due to absence of health Centre people face lots of challenges for getting healthcare services on time.

Informing that many things are on pipeline to provide better health service in coming days, the Speaker urged upon the public to avail the services of newly opened HWC.

Earlier, DMO Shi-Yomi Millo Kunya apprised the Speaker that the HWC is equipped with necessary medicines and items to provide healthcare services to the public as and when they are in need of it. She also informed a labour room has also been set up at the HWC to help out the pregnant ladies.