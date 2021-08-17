Arunachal: PD Sona inaugurates Monigong Police Station

ADVERTISEMENT

MECHUKHA- Fulfilling a long felt demands of people of Monigong-Pidi circle, State Assembly Speaker P D Sona recently inaugurated the Police Station at Monigong in presence of ZPC Shi-Yomi Yadom Tapo, DC Shi-Yomi Mito Dirchi, SP Shi-Yomi Gothombu Dajangju and HoDs of Shi-Yomi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker lauded the SP Shi-Yomi for his efforts to establish the police station at Monigong despite lots of challenges. Speaker hoped that the presence of police station would instill sense of security among the denizens. It will also help people getting their character certificate and other related documents easily for which they had to travel either to Tato or Mechukha earlier.

The Speaker appealed the public to maintain cordial relation with police personnel for they are there to help the them.

Later, accompanied by DC, SP, ZPM Monigong, EE RWD, the Speaker inspected the PMGSY roads being constructed from BRTF to Ruku village and BRTF to Tasum respectively. The Speaker also planted tree Saplings as part of RWD’s “Azadi ka Amrut Mahaotsav”.