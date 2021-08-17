Arunachal:  P D Sona attends I-Day at Monigong

ADVERTISEMENT

MONIGONG- Along with rest of the nation, the 75th Independence Day was celebrated in a befitting and grand manner at Monigong in Shi-Yomi district on Sunday. The National Flag was unfurled by Speaker Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly P D Sona in presence of DC, SP and HoDs of Shi-Yomi district.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker called upon the people not to forget the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom. “Only because of them (freedom fighters) we are enjoying this freedom today,” the Speaker said.

Highlighting the major achievements of district in the last 2 years, Sona, who represents the Shi-Yomi as an MLA, informed that the much awaited land notification for establishment of District Headquarters at Tato has been fulfilled and the infrastructure development for various offices are being started soon.

He informed that proposal for creation of Circle Headquarters at Rapum village and upgradation of EAC Headquarters, Monigong into independent ADC Headquarters are in process and would see light in coming days.

In the health sector, Sona informed that 20 bedded District Hospital is being constructed at Kamgi, Tato and CHC, Mechukha is being upgraded into 40 bedded hospital apart from setting up of OPD, X Ray Room, Lab Equipment, Labour Room etc.

Informing about CMAAY health insurance as launched by the State government, the Speaker called upon the public to avail the insurance scheme by enrolling their names at DMO’s office.

Stressing on the importance of road connectivity for all round development, the Speaker informed that all the villages unconnected by roads in the district will soon be connected under PMGSY. Double laning of Tato-Mechukha highway has already started, BRTF road to Pidi circle is under progress and construction of road from Hangkar to Tadadege is being taken up by NHIDCL and the work will start soon, he informed.

Announcing that CM’s best school award is awarded to Govt Higher Secondary School, Mechukha for the year 2020, the Speaker informed that various steps are being taken up to improve the quality education in the district in coming days. He disclosed that the tendering process of 100 bedded girl’s hostel of Govt Secondary Scghool, Moniogong and 50 bedded girl’s hostel of Govt Secondary School, Tato are done.

In the tourism sector, the Speaker informed that a new tourist circuit from Aalo, Tato, Mechukha and Monigong is under process and homestays at Monigong and Tato are being given emphasis for growth of tourism.

For the convenient of public of Monigong and Pidi circle, the Division Office of RWD is being established in Monigong and the land for which has already been identified, the Speaker informed.

Reiterating that one of his commitments was to provide safe drinking water to the people of district, the Speaker informed that almost all the villages are now getting potable water. He informed Water Supply Project in Monigong and Tato under PHED & WS is under process and once it is completed water problem of the township would be a matter of past.

Meanwhile, the Speaker also inaugurated altogether five MHP at Namasibo (MHP 1x5KW), Pongte (MHP 1x5KW), Monigong (MHP 1x50KW), Karle (MHP 1x15KW) and Karo (MHP 1×15) under Monigong-Pidi circle. The project was executed by APEDA to provide electricity to every village.

The day-long Independence Day celebrations marked with beautiful cultural displays and other colorful programmes.