Arunachal

Arunachal: Lumla ready for Annual Dolma Bum prayers

The recitations of Tara Devis prayers is aimed for world peace in general and Mon region in particular.

October 6, 2021
TAWANG-   The Yumchen Dolma Lhakhang in Lumla of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to organise the week long annual event of recitation of Dolma prayer (Dolma Bum) one lakh times from 7 to 13 October, 2021. The prayer is organised by Bhikshu Sangha of Gaden Rabgye Ling Monastery, Bomdila

The recitations of Tara Devis prayers is aimed for world peace in general and Mon region in particular. Bhikshus from Dirang, Bomdila, Tawang and other places started theri journey to Lumla, and some has lreadty been reached Lumla.

Lumla Dolma Lhakhang  is a huge statue of Jetsun Dolma (TARA DEVI) with prayer hall underneath. It is located at Lumla about 45 Kms from Tawang  on way to Gorzam Chorten stupa.

Dolma Lhakhang was built by His Eminence 13th. Tsona Gonpatse Rinpoche, started in years 2006 and completed 2013 for the sake of Monpa people accumulating merits and confessing sinfulness!

