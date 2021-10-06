Arunachal: Consultative Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals in Kra Daadi

ADVERTISEMENT

PALIN- The 1st Consultative Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) was today chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi Higio Tala at the Panchayat Hall, Palin. Tala briefed the HoDs about the recently concluded Deputy Commissioner’s Conference on SDGs at Namsai and the overall expectations from each department.

He urged all departments to work in tandem to achieve the goals as per the indicators earmarked under each goal. He was optimistic that the targets were achievable and if concerted efforts are poured in from all quarters nothing is unachievable, he opined.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were made on each goal by respective departments wherein the challenges and the interventions needed to overcome these challenges were discussed. It was decided to conduct regular review meetings to assess the overall progress made in each category from time to time.