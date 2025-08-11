ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Dean CHF Pasighat Flags Off Mini-Marathon with Message: “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS”

Last Updated: 11/08/2025
Arunachal: Dean CHF Pasighat Flags Off Mini-Marathon with Message: “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS”

PASIGHAT-  Prof. A. Herojit Singh, Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), Pasighat, flagged off a spirited Mini-Marathon cum Walkathon on August 10, 2025, promoting the theme “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS.”

Organized by the NSS-CHF Unit and sponsored by the Red Ribbon Club, Itanagar, the event brought together over ninety enthusiastic NSS volunteers, braving incessant rains to carry placards bearing messages like “Fight AIDS, Not People with AIDS” and “Lead with Care, Not with Fear.”

Coordinated by Dr. N. Devachandra, SWO & NSS-PO, and Dr. P. K. Nimbolkar, Assistant Professor & Assistant NSS-PO, the walkathon drew participation from both teaching and non-teaching staff. The program concluded with participants taking a pledge to maintain both a healthy body and a healthier mind.

Speaking at the flag-off, Dean Singh commended the students’ dedication despite adverse weather and emphasized that awareness and compassion are key to ending stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.

