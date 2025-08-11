Arunachal: Pasighat Women and Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BRO’s Project Brahmank Personnel

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a heartwarming gesture on Raksha Bandhan, local women and students from Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan tied Rakhis to the personnel of Border Roads Organization’s Project Brahmank, honouring their dedication to building roads and bridges in Arunachal Pradesh’s challenging terrains.

The celebration, held at the Project Brahmank headquarters, was led by Pasighat Municipal Councilor Oyin Gao and BJP office bearer Olom Doming.

Chief Engineer S.C. Looniya expressed gratitude, noting that many personnel are stationed far from their families. “On this special day, these sisters brought joy to our team, filling the void of being away from home,” he said.

Also Read- Dean CHF Pasighat Flags Off Mini-Marathon with Message: “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS”

The event fostered goodwill between the BRO and local communities, inspiring the personnel to continue their work in connecting the remote frontier region with the rest of the state and country.

Tying Rakhis to soldiers far from home, locals strengthen bonds of gratitude and respect for those building roads and bridges in Arunachal Pradesh.