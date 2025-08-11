ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pasighat Women and Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BRO’s Project Brahmank Personnel

Tying Rakhis to soldiers far from home, locals strengthen bonds of gratitude and respect for those building roads and bridges in Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 11/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pasighat Women and Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BRO’s Project Brahmank Personnel

PASIGHAT  ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a heartwarming gesture on Raksha Bandhan, local women and students from Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan tied Rakhis to the personnel of Border Roads Organization’s Project Brahmank, honouring their dedication to building roads and bridges in Arunachal Pradesh’s challenging terrains.

The celebration, held at the Project Brahmank headquarters, was led by Pasighat Municipal Councilor Oyin Gao and BJP office bearer Olom Doming.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Chief Engineer S.C. Looniya expressed gratitude, noting that many personnel are stationed far from their families. “On this special day, these sisters brought joy to our team, filling the void of being away from home,” he said.

Also Read- Dean CHF Pasighat Flags Off Mini-Marathon with Message: “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS”

The event fostered goodwill between the BRO and local communities, inspiring the personnel to continue their work in connecting the remote frontier region with the rest of the state and country.

Tying Rakhis to soldiers far from home, locals strengthen bonds of gratitude and respect for those building roads and bridges in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
Last Updated: 11/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Cabinet Approves Landmark Youth Policy, Social Security Reforms, and Education Boost

Arunachal Cabinet Approves Landmark Youth Policy, Social Security Reforms, and Education Boost

Arunachal; Refresher Training Strengthens Roles of Gaon Buras and Head Gaon Buras in Ziro

Arunachal; Refresher Training Strengthens Roles of Gaon Buras and Head Gaon Buras in Ziro

Arunachal: World Breastfeeding Week 2025 Observed Across Ziro with Community-Centric Outreach

Arunachal: World Breastfeeding Week 2025 Observed Across Ziro with Community-Centric Outreach

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts 11th National Handloom Day

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts 11th National Handloom Day

Arunachal: RGUSU Launches Educational Outreach in Yomcha, Emphasizing Hygiene, Awareness, and Youth Counselling

Arunachal: RGUSU Launches Educational Outreach in Yomcha, Emphasizing Hygiene, Awareness, and Youth Counselling

Heartfelt Congratulations to Arunachal's UPSC Stars — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku

Heartfelt Congratulations to Arunachal’s UPSC Stars — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku

Arunachal: Over 100 Without Valid ILP Detected During Intensive Drive in Anjaw District

Arunachal: Over 100 Without Valid ILP Detected During Intensive Drive in Anjaw District

Arunachal: District Workshop on PAI 2.0 Begins at Yachuli to Boost Grassroots Governance

Arunachal: District Workshop on PAI 2.0 Begins at Yachuli to Boost Grassroots Governance

Arunachal: Empowering Tribal Yak Herders; Awareness & Technology Demonstration Programme Held at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago

Arunachal: Empowering Tribal Yak Herders; Awareness & Technology Demonstration Programme Held at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button