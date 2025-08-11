Arunachal: Healthy Baby Delivered Inside 108 Ambulance in Tirap District

BORDURIA- In a heartwarming display of dedication and skill, a healthy baby boy was delivered inside a 108 emergency ambulance in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when a 108 ambulance (AR01N8380) from PHC Borduria, operated by EMRI Green Health Services, was transporting a pregnant woman to a hospital.

Near the Bogapani area, the woman experienced severe labor pain and was diagnosed with leaking per vaginam (P/V) and pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH). Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) Phetat Wangsa and Liamhun Tongrang quickly assessed the situation and acted with precision and care. At approximately 12:59 PM, they successfully assisted in delivering a healthy male infant weighing 3.4 kg.

Following the safe delivery, both mother and child were transported to Mayflower Hospital in Margherita, Assam, for postnatal care. Medical staff confirmed that both were stable and in good health.

The EMT team received appreciation from the newborn’s family and hospital staff for their timely intervention, professionalism, and compassion under pressure.

The 108 free emergency ambulance services, launched in Arunachal Pradesh by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 21, 2021, have since served more than 26,000 beneficiaries across the state.

Operated by EMRI Green Health Services, these services run round-the-clock, 365 days a year, ensuring critical medical assistance even in remote regions.