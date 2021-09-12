Arunachal Police rescued Assam woman, children from confinement in Taksing

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- An Adivasi (Tea Tribe) woman from Assam and her three children were rescued by Arunachal Pradesh Police from alleged illegal confinement. According to police sources they were rescued from Taksing in Upper Subansiri district near the China border.

“We sent them back to Assam after making all arrangements. The culprits will be arrested soon,” a senior police official said.

There have been reports of daily wagers from Assam being kept as bonded labourers in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh, their employers reluctant to let them go home.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) had taken note of videos circulating on social media showing women forced to be in confinement in different areas of the district bordering Tibetan China.

The APSCW had asked the district police to probe the reality of the videos and submit a status report. The police have taken the matter seriously and a team has been sent to rescue those wrongfully confined women.”

The number of women wrongfully confined was not known. The police said they were probing the matter.