Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Flagged Off at Yachuli: Focus on Zero-Waste, Green Festivities

YACHULI-  The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign was formally flagged off at Yachuli in Keyi Panyor District, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable waste management and community-driven cleanliness initiatives.

The programme, inaugurated near 3D Hotel, was led by Mrs Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman DUDA Yachuli, alongside Tai Kalley, Executive Engineer-cum-Member Secretary, DUDA Yachuli, officials from the District Administration, and the Urban Development (UD) Yachuli Division.

With the theme “Swachhotsav – Focusing on Clean & Green Festivities and Zero-Waste Community Celebrations”, the event highlighted the importance of community participation in creating a cleaner and greener future.

Key activities included a flag-off ceremony, cleanliness drive, and plantation programme, where both officials and local residents took active part. Participants also took the Swachhata Pledge, committing themselves to sustainable practices, zero-waste celebrations, and spreading awareness about hygiene and environmental conservation.

This initiative underscores the dedication of the District Administration and Urban Affairs Department, Keyi Panyor, in driving forward the national vision of a Clean, Green, and Sustainable India.

