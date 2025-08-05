TEZU– In a significant step toward enhancing both adult education and student academic performance, the District Adult Education Office, Lohit, organized a Motivational-cum-Counselling Programme in Tezu for New India Literacy Programme (NILP) volunteers and CBSE Science & Mathematics teachers.

The session was inaugurated by Sotaillum Bellai, SDO Tezu, who delivered an inspiring keynote address. He encouraged teachers to not only fulfil their classroom duties but also become active change agents through voluntary engagement in NILP.

He proposed formal recognition and reward for teachers who show exceptional involvement in literacy initiatives. “Teachers must innovate with locally available resources and ensure learning stays relevant to students’ lives,” he urged.

Tumngam Nyodu, DDSE Lohit, shifted the focus toward academic excellence in Science and Mathematics, calling them foundational for producing future professionals.

She stressed the need for special attention to academically lagging students and recommended holding biannual Teacher-Parent Meetings and three periodic assessments, with the best two being counted in the final evaluation. Nyodu set ambitious targets for the district: over 80% pass percentage in Class 10 and 100% in Class 12.

On the adult literacy front, Asmi Mega, TDO Tezu, emphasized the cascading impact of adult education on children’s academic progress. She underlined the importance of patience, punctuality, and creating curiosity-friendly classrooms. “Adults who missed formal schooling face digital and civic challenges. Educating them is key to true national progress,” she noted.

Teachers were encouraged to use interactive teaching methods, adopt simple and inclusive language, and nurture learners with dignity and empathy.

The programme concluded with a strong collective commitment by educators and officials to elevate Lohit’s education standards through innovation, collaboration, and compassionate teaching. The initiative also reaffirmed the district’s alignment with national literacy goals and Arunachal’s broader educational vision.