KEKAR MONYING- An appeal to the government of Arunachal Pradesh was made by the public leaders for the recognition of the martyrdom of Adis and a war memorial be erected at the site in Kekar Monying at the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” which kick started at the very historical place Kekar Monying under Siang District in the commemoration of the 1911 Anglo Abor war today.

Minister for Health & Family Welfare Alo Libang and MLA,Pangin Assembly Constituency Ojing Tasing graced the occasion as the Chief guest and the guest of honour respectively.

The event saw the dignitaries, officers and everyone present marching through the British trail carrying national flag and calling out the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’, ‘Jai Hind’, etc.

Also arrow and Air rifle shooting near the remnants of the black rock citadel was carried out.

The Secretary Art & Culture Remo Kamki, Director Art & Culture, DC Siang Rajiv Takuk, BJP State General Secretary Nalong Mize were present among others in the event.