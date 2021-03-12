Arunachal: ABSU to extend support of Govt initiative of ‘Airgun surrender abhiyan’

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Impressed over the initiative of state government to launch a Airgun Surrender Abhiyan from April next in order to stop the rampant killings of birds by using Airguns, the All Bogong Students’ Union (ABSU) of Pasighat here have extended their full support of the drive.

The ABSU team called on Mama Natung, Minister, Environment & Forest on Thursday at his Itanagar residential Bangalow and handed over an appreciation letter to the minister in admiration and in support of the airgun surrender drive being initiated by Natung to stop the killing of birds.

“ABSU, on behalf of denizens of Pasighat and all the Bogong Banggo villages would like to thank you for your Samaritan and noble initiative of launching ‘Airgun surrender abhiyan’ which will be enforced in state wide by the forest department from April, next month starting from your own home district, East Kameng”, reads the appreciation letter to Natung.

Due to rampant killing and hunting of birds and wildlife by our people many rare species of birds and animals have already gone extinct and some are on the verge of extinction. The protection of these birds and animals are equally important to maintain and protect the forest coverage for ecological balance which if once imbalanced, may cause direct and indirect effects on the lives of human beings, the team ABSU said.

We are ready to co-operate the government for the abhiyan in all possible means and for this we have also urged the minister to officially direct Dy. Commissioner, East Siang district to implement the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan in the length & breath of the district”, said Siang Moyong, General Secretary, ABSU.

Meanwhile, Tashi Mize, Divisional Forest Officer, Pasighat Forest Division has already issued an order for surrendering of Airguns in the district and his department is gearing up for successful implementation of the Airgun surrender abhiyan initiative of the Forest Minister.

While Tasang Taga, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary who is also gearing up for the drive has said that, complete banning of Airgun and its sale would have been more effective. “Many people mayn’t willingly surrender their airguns, but a blanket ban on the use of Airguns and sale of pellets would have bore more results, as airguns are mostly used for killing and hunting of birds and smaller animals like oriental squirrels etc, said Taga.