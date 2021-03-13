Arunachal:  “Hope For Children” distribute notebooks to Poor Children

DIYUN- Hope for Children, is a Community Care Project of Believers Eastern Church is helping poor children by providing them with school supplies such as notebooks and school bags.

Today on 13th March the Church has provided notebooks to some 90 such underprivileged school going children in Gautampur Village under Diyun Circle.

In the last few days, Hope For children distributed notebooks in 16 different villages.

Education is every child’s birthright! But unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of children from remote areas don’t have the opportunity to go to school for the simple reason that they are poor.

Covid19 pendamic has brought more miseries on them.