Arunachal:  Awareness Progrm on improved farming techniques to boost the farmers’ income at nafra

NAFRA: The Multi Technology Testing Centre and Vocational Training Centre (MTTC&VTC), Naku-Nachibon, Nafra in collaboration with AICRP on Biological Control of Crop Pests and Diseases, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, CAU (Imphal), Arunachal Pradesh has conducted one day off campus awareness cum training programmes at three different villages of Nafra circle, West Kameng viz., Ditchik, Nachibon and Lower Dzong during 08th, 09th and 10th March 2021, respectively.

Altogether 90 farmers were participated and aware regarding 1) Improved production technologies for Agri-allied farming, 2) Plant health management and 3) Promotion and popularization of millets cultivation and value addition and 4) Biointensive pest management in vegetable crops.

The above said progarmmes were addressed by the faculties of the both institutions namely Mr. Premaradhya, N. Assistant Professor (Agronomy), Dr. Senpon Ngomle Assistant Professor (Plant Protection) and Dr. Ajayakumra K. M. Assistant Professor (Entomology). Mr. Premaradhya has spoke on the health benefits, scientific production techniques and value addition of millets, further he also highlighted on composting techniques.

Dr. Senpon addressed the participants on various plant diseases and their good management practices for sustainable agriculture. Further, Dr. Ajaykumara advised the farmers to adopt more of biocontrol practices to promote ecofriendly pest management in major crops of the region.

Besides these the farmers were also provided with different agro-inputs like Finger millet seeds and Microbial biopesticides. The programmes were witnessed by the GP Chair person, Members and Gaonburahs (Village head). As this awareness programme is first of its kind in these remote villages, the farmers were actively interacted and showed their interest in participation for upcoming events.