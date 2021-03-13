Arunachal: Sensitization Program on Mental Health and Addiction held at SCCZ

ZIRO- Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) in collaboration with The Department of Psychiatric Social Work (DPSW), Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh Police Lower Subansiri District Unit, organized a ‘Sensitization Program on Mental Health and Addiction’ here today.

The Sensitization Program was attended by about 80 participants who were Police personnel, Teachers and NGOs.

Dr. Sonia Pereira Deuri, HoD, DPSW, and Dr. Sobhana H., Associate Professor from the same department in LGBRIMH, with the coordination of their team of six Resource Persons conducted the Technical Sessions of the day from Tezpur, Assam which was attended by the participants in Ziro through video conferencing.

Dr. Sobhana H., mentioned that the target audience, comprising of Police personnel, Teachers and NGOs are the gatekeepers of the society.

Tasi Darang, DySP, Lower Subansiri, expressed how relevant this topic is in the light of the arrest of drug peddlers in Ziro a few days ago.

Mrs. Takhe Riniyo, the Narcotic Officer of Lower Subansiri highlighted the legal implications of Drug addiction and peddling. She sought the cooperation of the youth and the NGOs to combat the menace of Drug Addiction.

The other resource persons dealt with issues such as “Understanding Mental Health and Ill Health” by Mr. Abhijeet Singh, “Causes of mental health disorders” by Ms. Mamata Rani Swain, “What is addiction? Causes and Symptoms” by Ms. Smitakhi Mahanta, “Healthy living for Healthy life” by Ms. Royina Mahanta, all of whom are PhD Scholars of DPSW, LGBRIMH.

The topics “Impact of Addiction- Physical, Mental, Family and Social”, and “Dealing with addiction: What can the individual, family and others do? were dealt with by Dr. Arif Ali and Dr. I. Banerjee respectively, both of whom are Assistant Professors, DPSW, LGBRIMH, Tezpur.

The speakers stressed on how substance abuse can lead to poor mental health and depression. Addiction can be a sign of mental illness and can negatively impact the growth and stability of the development of the state.

In young adults, substance abuse causes suicidal tendencies. The speakers also stated that most of the studies carried out in the Northeast regions suggest that elderly people suffer from hypertension due to substance abuse.

The sessions were interactive in nature with the participants asking relevant queries to the competent resource persons who clarified the doubts of the participants.