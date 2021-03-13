Arunachal: Chowna Mein kicked-off the football tournament organised by ANAYA

NAMSAI– Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein kicked-off the football tournament organized by the All Namsai Area Youth Association (ANAYA) with a theme ‘Stay fit & healthy, say no to drugs’ to raise awareness against drug and its ill effect here today.

“Youth are our assets for brighter Arunachal Pradesh,” said Mein and informed that the state government is working tirelessly to address the aspirations of younger generation.

He said growing drug addiction amongst the youth is a matter of concern for all of us, both as policy makers as well as responsible parents.

He urged the youths to shun consumption of drugs and take the responsibility of creating a better society.

The fight against drug abuse should involve multi-faceted policies and processes said Mein and added that the government have taken a decision to address it comprehensively and holistically that will involve prevention, intervention, treatment, rehab and integrating the abuser back into the society.

He said that strict action will be initiated against government officials involved in any drug-related activities in any form.

He said games and sports play an important role in developing a vibrant society but at the same time youths must equally concentrate on studies.

He appreciated the efforts initiated by ANAYA to raise awareness about drug abuse among the youths through the sport activity.

HMLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom said the government is focusing on preventive measures so that our children do not become victim of addiction. We must provide our youth with the knowledge, skills and opportunities for them to excel in life.

He said there was a need to create awareness about drugs and maintenance of vigilance by the people.

DC RKSharma also spoke on the occasion.

The first match was played between Namsai Bazar Welfare Committee and Donyi Polo Adi Line team.