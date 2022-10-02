ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: OWA Observed 153rd Gandhi Jayanti

Jimmy Chiram, IPS, Capital Complex graced the occasion and planted a Tree of Heaven.

October 2, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: OWA Observed 153rd Gandhi Jayanti

ITANAGAR-    To commemorate the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi also known as Gandhi Ji “Father of the nation”, the 153rd Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at Oju Welfare Association (OWA).

Chairperson OWA, staff of OWA and Arunachal Women Helpline-181 along with the inmates of OWA and our interns from various universities conducted Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a cleanliness drive and tree plantations at Naharlagun Police Station and OWA campus.

Jimmy Chiram, IPS, Capital Complex graced the occasion and planted a Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima) and Inspector Menli Geyi Naharlagun along with Chairperson OWA planted a Gulmohar Tree (Royal Poinciana) at Naharlagun PS and OWA campus.

Arunachal: OWA Observed 153rd Gandhi Jayanti

Related Articles

Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima) is a silkworm and medicinal plant used mainly for diarrhoea, asthma, cramps, epilepsy, fast heart rate, malaria, tapeworms, gonorrhoea, with other conditions. In manufacturing, the tree of heaven is used as an insecticide.

Gulmohar Tree (Royal Poinciana) has some medicinal properties like anti-diabetic activity, anti-bacterial activity, anti-diarrheal property, hepatoprotective/cytotoxic property, anti-microbial activity, and anti-inflammatory activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later on, a formal program was organized at the OWA campus which was followed by offering shradhanjali to Gandhi Ji by lighting up the diya, floral offering,  and National Anthem.

Chairperson OWA spoke on the occasion, she encouraged the gathering to always stay true, self-reliant, fearless, stand for the right and serve the nation selflessly and be the beacon of humanity.

Tags
October 2, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

September 29, 2022
Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of 3 Corps in Arunachal Pradesh

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of 3 Corps in Arunachal Pradesh

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar programme benefitted citizens, says CS

Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar programme benefitted citizens, says CS

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro alg on Thursday

Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro ALG on Thursday

September 29, 2022
WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during interaction with Rajnath Singh

WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army jawans sing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ during interaction with Rajnath Singh

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Landslide destroy Seven houses in Taliha

Arunachal: Landslide destroy Seven houses in Taliha

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: AAPSU serves 20-day ultimatum to govt for declaring results of police recruitment exam

Arunachal: AAPSU serves 20-day ultimatum to govt for declaring results of police recruitment exam

September 28, 2022
Arunachal: BJP organizes program on Unity in diversity –cum- exhibition on PM Modi’s life vision and politics

Arunachal: BJP organizes program on Unity in diversity –cum- exhibition on PM Modi’s life vision and politics

September 28, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro gears up to implement People’s Plan Campaign

Arunachal: Ziro gears up to implement People’s Plan Campaign

September 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button