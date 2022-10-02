Arunachal: OWA Observed 153rd Gandhi Jayanti

ITANAGAR- To commemorate the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi also known as Gandhi Ji “Father of the nation”, the 153rd Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at Oju Welfare Association (OWA).

Chairperson OWA, staff of OWA and Arunachal Women Helpline-181 along with the inmates of OWA and our interns from various universities conducted Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a cleanliness drive and tree plantations at Naharlagun Police Station and OWA campus.

Jimmy Chiram, IPS, Capital Complex graced the occasion and planted a Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima) and Inspector Menli Geyi Naharlagun along with Chairperson OWA planted a Gulmohar Tree (Royal Poinciana) at Naharlagun PS and OWA campus.

Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima) is a silkworm and medicinal plant used mainly for diarrhoea, asthma, cramps, epilepsy, fast heart rate, malaria, tapeworms, gonorrhoea, with other conditions. In manufacturing, the tree of heaven is used as an insecticide.

Gulmohar Tree (Royal Poinciana) has some medicinal properties like anti-diabetic activity, anti-bacterial activity, anti-diarrheal property, hepatoprotective/cytotoxic property, anti-microbial activity, and anti-inflammatory activity.

Later on, a formal program was organized at the OWA campus which was followed by offering shradhanjali to Gandhi Ji by lighting up the diya, floral offering, and National Anthem.

Chairperson OWA spoke on the occasion, she encouraged the gathering to always stay true, self-reliant, fearless, stand for the right and serve the nation selflessly and be the beacon of humanity.