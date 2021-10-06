Arunachal: Gibom Gamlin Lombi, wife of first PI of Galo, late Kali Lombi passed away at the age of 90

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT- (By Maksam Tayeng ) Gibom Gamlin Lombi, wife of first PI amongst the Galo community, late Kali Lombi (also known as Kaling Lombi) passed away at the age of 90 after a prolonged illness at her native Lutak village, Tirbin under Leparada district on Tuesday, 5th October 2021.

Late Gibom Gamlin Lombi’s husband late Kali Lombi was a known figure among the Political Interpreters (PI) appointed by the Britishers during British rule in India. And late Gibom Gamlin Lombi’s late husband was the first PI appointed by British in those years, as informed her relatives.

She was mother of Kala Lombi who retired as a Dy. Director of School Education under education department, government of Arunachal Pradesh.

She was born on 30th October 1930, informed son-in law of her granddaughter.

She is now survived by Kala Lombi, Kajum Lombi, Kaluk Lombi (sons), Pudek Gamlin Lombi, Bomper Gako Lombi Ree Taipodia Lombi, Pekgi Karlo Lombi (daughters-in-law), Yako Lombi, Yamik Lombi Bini (Daughters), Tagli Bini (Son-in-law), Grandchildren(19) and Great Grandchildren(2).