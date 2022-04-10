Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates AROGYA Ram Gehani Center in Roing

ROING- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated the AROGYA Ram Gehani Center for Nature Cure at Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) at Roing today in presence of Health & Family Welfare Minister, Alo Libang, Former Chief Minister, Mukut Mithi and Commissioner Planning & Investment, Prashant Lokhande.

Mein citing the benefits of naturopathy on health said that such more centres needs to be established in other parts of the State. While stating that Arunachal Pradesh is ranked amongst the richest biodiversity hotpots in the world and our tribal communities have the biggest repositories of diverse languages and cultures, he said, “if the research had to be done in culture and nature, it has to be done in the North East”. He added that our culture is intact despite evading effect of modernization and we must strive to keep our age old cultures alive in every possible way.

He commended RIWATCH for their remarkable contributions to promote study and research in culture, ethnic life, traditions, mother tongues and sustainability. He said that RIWATCH is not only a Research Centre but evolving as an institution and he assured his wholehearted support to the centre for preservation and enrichment of our culture. He said, “Govt is with the RIWATCH in its journey of preserving the indigenous culture of Adi’s, Idu Mishmi’s and all other tribes of the State”.

He reiterated that for preservation and promotion of this age-old cultures & traditions, Department of Indigenous Affairs was established to promote, preserve and nurture our cultural heritage and resource allocation to the department has been enhanced to Rs 42 Crore in just one year.

He further said that Arunachal Pradesh has the highest land bank amongst the Himalayan Region and by bringing it into optimum utilization, we want to create source of livelihood for the people of Arunachal and we are planning in this line accordingly. Expressing optimistic about it, he said that we have many efficient officers and young MLAs in the State and with the political will power in the Govt, “I want to see this happen” he said. In his speech, he invited the big companies like Reliance, Adhani, Pathanjali and others to come forward and start contract farming in the State with a buy back policy and help in bringing improvement in per year income of the farmers.

Hailing Idu Mishmi traditional healing system as one of the most effective traditional healing system, he informed that 50% works on research and documentation of the Idu Mishmi Healing System has been completed by the German based Scholar, Dr Gerard Heller but due to COVID restriction he could not come to Arunachal in the last two years. The remaining 50% will be completed in this year, he said.

Health Minister, Alo Libang in his speech said that cure with nature is associated with our tribal culture since time immemorial saying that our ancestors did not use any medicines in those days. However, he said that it needs to be promoted as it has many health benefits without side effects. He advocated that such research centres must come forward and help to do research and cultivate the local medicinal plants found in the State.

On the occasion, Commissioner Planning, Prashant Lokhande, Chairman RIWATCH and retired Chief Information Commissioner, Dr Joram Begi, DC Roing, Soumya Saurabh and Executive Director RIWATCH, Vijay Swami also spoke.

AROGYA Ram Gehani Centre for Nature Cure is funded by Sewa International Delhi and contributed by a well-wisher of RIWATCH, late Ram Gehani from USA. Basically, it is a Well-being centre and with eight rooms, the centre will provide basic facilities for the people suffering from drudgery, mental stress, body pains and various ailments and provide ayurveda medicines.

On the occasion, Health Kits from SEWA International Delhi to ASHA workers were distributed by the Health Minister and Information Kits for Mother & Child and Dibang Recipe – a recipe book on the local delicacies by two major tribes of the district, Adi & Idu Mishmi bring out by the Lower Dibang Valley District Administration were also released by the dignitaries.

Among others, MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Roing, Mutchu Mithi, MLA Anini, Mopi Mihu, CE WRD (WZ) Getom Borang, SE Power(EZ) Ginko Linggi, Padmashri Awardee, Satyanarayanan Mundayun, Galaxy of Industrialists from India and abroad and HoDs were also present on the occasio.