Arunachal: Mission Parivaar Vikas launched in Tawang

TAWANG- Alongwith rest of the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Mission Parivaar Vikas for Tawang District was today Launched at KDS District Hospital Tawang by Addl.DC(Hqrtrs) Lobsang Tsering in presence of DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama, MS KDS Dist Hospital Dr.N.Namshum, DRCHO Dr. Rinchin Neema and other health and ICDS Dept officials.

Speaking on the occassion ADC said that govt is designing so many beautiful programmes for the benefit of its citizens and health dept has maximum of those programmes to implement in Health sector and responsibility lies on all of us to sincerely implement those schemes to benefit grass root people, health dept is the custodian of healthy human resource of the country, The health officials are not guided by 9 to 5 job, but by the work in their hand.

He called the health officials lucky to have got this opportunity to serve the people who are suffering. Speaking about Mission Parivaar Vikas he said all the knowledge of technology and expertise in medicine and health initiatives of Govt will go in vain if we dont do it properly. We can make aware those people in villages having many children and not having adequate knowledge of contraceptive methods provided free of cost by govt.

Earlier DMO Tawang Dr Wangdi Lama informed the house present about current health scenario of the district and asked health officials to give awareness regarding various contraceptive methods which are available free of cost in all the health facilities.

DRCHO Tawang Dr.Rinchin Neema in his address spoke about the aims and objectives behind launching of Mission Parivaar Vikas and also about routine immunization programmes. He sought cooperation from all, for successful implementation of Mission Parivaar vikas at Grassroot level.

Later an ambulance carrying messages and information regarding free contraceptive family planning methods in Monpa Hindi and English was flagged off by ADC Tawang.