Arunachal: Pangi village pays mass funeral to Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram

April 11, 2022
Arunachal: Pangi village pays mass funeral to Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Paying a tearful adieu to the dead body of centurion Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram, the grand-daughter of Anglo-Abor (Adi) war hero, Late Lunrung Tamuk, the people of Pangi village under Siang district including the kith & kin from fourth generation of her family carried out a mass funeral procession in the village and paid condolence to the departed soul in the village on Sunday.

Lt. Yakiam Tamuk Siram who was calculated to be born in the year 1917 as per oral record, was 105 year old and she breathed her last at around 7.30 AM on 9th April, Saturday at her residence, in Pangi village. Her death as per her kins, Takeng Tamuk, great grandson of Lt. Lunrung Tamuk, Lt. Yakiam Tamuk Siram’s demise was a normal and natural death.

“She was the daughter of Lt. Tamang Tamuk, the granddaughter of the historic Anglo- Abor (Adi) warrior, Lt. Lunrung Tamuk who had murdered the British officer, Noel Williamson, the then Assistant Political Officer of Sadiya, Assam during the time of India’s war against Britishers at Komsing village on 31st March 1911. She was married to Tanung Siram, presently one hundred two (102) years old and is still alive. They are the historic and first ever centurion couple of Pangi village. They survived with two sons, two daughters and thirty three (33) grand and great grand children”, added Takeng Tamuk who is a teacher in the education department of state government.

Lt. Yakiam Tamuk Siram was a hardworking, peace loving woman, she led and took utmost interest in the development of the Adi traditional Ponung folk dance in her youth time and led the ponung party of Pangi village during the official visit of the British Officer, Sir James, the then British Asst. Political Officer based here at Pasighat which happened to be the oldest and first administrative centre of British in Arunachal Pradesh before Independence.

April 11, 2022
