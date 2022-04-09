Lok Sabha Speaker visits Royal Global University, interacts with students

GUWAHATI- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) campus and interacted with the students on 9th April as a part of its yearlong celebration of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. Along with Birla, Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu and Member of Assam Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Lakhimpur Manab Deka also visited the university. RGU Chancellor Dr. A K Pansari, Pro Chancellor Mr. AK Modi, Chief Advisor Prof. MK Chaudhuri, Chairperson (Academic) Prof. A K Buragohain, Executive Vice President Ankur Pansari and the Registrar of the university Dr. Diganta Munshi were present during the interactive session along with faculty and students of RGU.

Om Birla during his address to the gathering praised RGU for running more than 100 courses and lauded the Royal Group for providing education from Nursery to Ph D level.

Birla said, “Indian Youths are very innovative, and this is understood by efforts of honourable Prime Minister. To encourage this innovativeness, new National Education Policy has been formulated as the future of India relies on its youth.”

Dr. Ranoj Pegu while interacting with the students said, “To celebrate the true spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will need more private-public initiatives. The students have to remember that with their individual efforts only, the true spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that of a Shresth Bharat can be achieved.”

Talking about the importance of regional language the Chancellor of RGU, Dr. Pansari said, “If we don’t learn and develop our skill in own language, we won’t develop. Hence, we whole heartedly extend our gratitude to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for encouraging national language Hindi and all regional languages under National Education Policy.”

Answering the questions of RGU students, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that Democracy is the best political system and in every executive level of Indian democratic system, starting from the Gramin Vikas Yojanas and Panchatati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Indian youths should actively take part.