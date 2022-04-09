Karnataka: After hijab, Halal and Azaan, now ‘CAB Controversy’

BENGALURU- New controversies are emerging in Karnataka after the Hijab, halal-meat, Muslim shopkeepers in Temple campus, Azaan in Mosque and now ‘CAB Controversy” started in the state.

Bharat Rakshana Vedike, a right-wing group in Karnataka, has appealed to Hindus not to take the services of Muslim cabs, tour and travel operators. As part of this campaign, members of Bharat Rakshana Vedike visited several houses in Bengaluru and appealed to the people not to take services of Muslim cab drivers. It was said on behalf of the organization that, especially, they should not take their services while visiting Hindu temples and pilgrimages.

The head of the organization, Bharat Shetty, said that when we go to temples or pilgrimage places, we do not eat non-vegetarian food. In such a situation, to take someone there who does not believe in our gods and goddesses and defiles us with their food, it will be an insult to our religion and culture.

Regarding the campaign being run against Muslim cab drivers, Minister in the state government KS Eshwarappa said that, I do not know which new campaign he has started. However, the absurdity of the Congress is that when the hijab controversy started there were 96 Muslim students in a school, who had been coming dressed for many years. Of this, only six opposed the dress code. Had the Congress explained to him on the same day, no problem would have come to the fore.