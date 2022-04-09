National

Karnataka: After hijab, Halal and Azaan, now ‘CAB Controversy’

Right-wing group Bharat Rakshana Vedike has appealed that no Hindu should take the services of a Muslim cab driver while traveling to temples or shrines.

April 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
Karnataka: After hijab, Halal and Azaan, now ‘CAB Controversy’

BENGALURU-   New controversies are emerging in Karnataka after the Hijab, halal-meat, Muslim shopkeepers in Temple campus, Azaan in Mosque and now  ‘CAB Controversy” started in the state.

Bharat Rakshana Vedike, a right-wing group in Karnataka, has appealed to Hindus not to take the services of Muslim cabs, tour and travel operators. As part of this campaign, members of Bharat Rakshana Vedike visited several houses in Bengaluru and appealed to the people not to take services of Muslim cab drivers. It was said on behalf of the organization that, especially, they should not take their services while visiting Hindu temples and pilgrimages.

The head of the organization, Bharat Shetty, said that when we go to temples or pilgrimage places, we do not eat non-vegetarian food. In such a situation, to take someone there who does not believe in our gods and goddesses and defiles us with their food, it will be an insult to our religion and culture.

Regarding the campaign being run against Muslim cab drivers, Minister in the state government KS Eshwarappa said that, I do not know which new campaign he has started. However, the absurdity of the Congress is that when the hijab controversy started there were 96 Muslim students in a school, who had been coming dressed for many years. Of this, only six opposed the dress code. Had the Congress explained to him on the same day, no problem would have come to the fore.

Related Articles

Tags
April 9, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Indian Govt bans 54 Chinese apps including Garena Free Fire

February 14, 2022
Arunachal avalanche: Wreath laying ceremony of seven soldiers held at Tezpur

Arunachal Avalanche: Wreath laying ceremony of seven soldiers held at Tezpur

February 12, 2022
Himachal jawan Ankesh Bhardwaj missing in Arunachal Avalanche

Himachal jawan Ankesh Bhardwaj missing in Arunachal Avalanche

February 8, 2022
BREAKING- Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar passes away

BREAKING- Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar passes away

February 6, 2022
Missing Arunachal Boy Found by Chinese PLA

Missing Arunachal Boy Found by Chinese PLA

January 23, 2022
Hybrid Terrorists, a new challenge for security forces in J&K

Hybrid Terrorists, new challenge for security forces in J&K

January 22, 2022
Billionaires in India increased from 102 to 142 during the Corona Pandemic

Billionaires in India increased from 102 to 142 during the Corona Pandemic

January 18, 2022
e-SIM, the future of Telecommunication

e-SIM: the future of Telecommunication

January 13, 2022
Over 2,000 Passengers Stuck on Goa Cruise Ship After Crew Tests Covid Positive

Over 2,000 Passengers Stuck on Goa Cruise Ship After Crew Tests Covid Positive

January 3, 2022
WhatsApp banned 1.75 million user accounts in India

WhatsApp banned 1.75 million user accounts in India

January 3, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button