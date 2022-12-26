Arunachal: Winter Artisan Market on Christmas held at Mio

MIO- Arunachal Pradesh Dy CM Chowna Mein visits Winter Artisan Market on Christmas to support local artisans. The PISIS Miao, in collaboration with Choo Event, hosted a 3-day winter artisan market at Miao in Changlang district from December 24th to 26th 2022, bringing together local homegrown brands and entrepreneurs for showcasing their products and offerings.

The event received good footfall as visitors flocked to the stalls and explored the products on display.

Also Read- Mega Food Park will fulfil PM Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ income, says Chowna Mein

On the day of Christmas (December 25), Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein attended the event in order to support the small businesses, artisans, and craftsmen who participated in the event. Mein took to Twitter for expressing his delight over attending the event. He praised the organizers for bringing forward the 3-day event, which gave an incredible platform to the local artists, entrepreneurs, and business owners from across the Changlang and Namsai districts for showcasing their products and artistry. Among the participants were Achong Pickles, Bubblecraft, Mokya, the House of Macnok, Eat & Treat, Bites with Sinnong, Delish Bakehouse, and the much more successful NOSAAP.

The market featured a wide range of products, including handmade apparel, jewellery, handbags, accessories, home decor, and more. The entrepreneurs and artisans were able to showcase their products and gain visibility and recognition from the local community.

Arunachal: Tourism, service and hospitality sector industries are our hopes: DC Nime

The event also hosted a range of activities such as workshops, interactive sessions, and competitions that engaged the local community and provided an opportunity to learn about the craftsmanship and creative process of the local artisans. Mein added that such events go a long way towards realizing the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a self-reliant nation.

Mein congratulated Choo Events and the proprietor, Miss Pahuta Namchoom, for coming up with the beautiful event, which provides a platform for local artisans to showcase their talents.

It is noteworthy that the Winter Artisan Market received a positive response from the local communities and was a great success. The event facilitated bringing together a community of creative and passionate people under one roof and it did a good job of fostering a sense of community – enabling people to celebrate art, culture, and local talent.