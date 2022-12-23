ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tourism, service and hospitality sector industries are our hopes: DC Nime

December 23, 2022
ZIRO- : In face of lesser number of manufacturing industries in our state, tourism, service and hospitality sector industries are our hopes and I am sure service sector industry will bring employments to our unemployed youth, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime while inaugurating a chain of eatery outlets here today.

Inaugurating a new Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Kerala Cakes and Bakery outlets at the Hinda Mamung (HM) complex located at Siiring Pakho, Nime said such service sector industries would facilitate more employments to our local youth who would be employed as front office managers, cooks, bartenders, waiters and waitresses and delivery boys among others.

White collar jobs are not easily available these days and I appreciate business entrepreneur Puna Hinda for bringing so many reputed and renowned business brands to our District Hq. and I appeal him to employ and engage as many of our local boys and girls in his outlets, he appealed.

The HM complex is so far the biggest shopping complex at the District Hq. The complex already has a Vishal and Bata showrooms besides a host of other outlets, eateries and caffes. A 100-seater theatre is also under construction.

Proprietor of the complex Puna Hinda said that tourism is happening at a very fast paced in the state specially at Ziro Valley. I am inclined to invest in service and hospitality sector industries which would add more charm to Ziro Valley in terms of meeting the tourists demands while also generating employments to our local youth, he explained.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by former minister Padi Richo, former MLA Nani Ribia, SP Sachin Singhal and many HoD’s.

Tags
December 23, 2022
