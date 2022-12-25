Arunachal: Engo Koje Self Help Group of Tekang village shows the way to other SHGs

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Engo Koje Self Help Group of Tekang village under Pasighat circle on Saturday organized a program for their successful installation and operation of government supported and assisted Food Processing Unit and a Dryer Machine which is operational now with production of several hygienic and organic food items.

The program was attended by Kaling Moyong, MLA 38th Pasighat East, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner East Siang district, T.D. Neckom, Dy. Director of Agriculture, Itanagar, Opang Moyong, DAO East Siang, Smti Yason Siram, ZPM Bosing-1 and Alen Taning, ZPM Bosing-2, Taboh Darang, ADO Pasighat (HQ), Tayon Darang, KVK Papum Pare, ArSRLM officials of Pasighat, GBs, PRI leaders, Progressive farmers and SHGs of nearby villages like Yagrung (Ruyi Ane SHG) and Sibut (Joba Ane SHG).

Engo Koje Self Help Group (EKSHG) has shown the way to many recent SHGs; they are the first among the state that was established around a decade ago when there were no active SHGs. On seeing their good work and dedication, Kaling Moyong, MLA 38th Pasighat East and Tayi Taggu, DC Pasighat have deeply appreciated them and urged them further to excel. Both Moyong and Taggu were quite impressed by the successful work of Engo Koje SHG of Tekang village.

As per Yalik Tamuk, President, the Engo Koje Self Help Group was established in 2012-13 and it has been the best performing SHG in the state since then in whose kitty more than 70 certificates are there for their outstanding performances. They won several certificates from district, state, North East and national level.

EKSHG has represented the state of Arunachal Pradesh in national level events of SHGs also. Due to their persistent success, the state government assisted them with a Food Processing Unit with a Dryer machine which has started processing and producing several items of Juice making, Pickle making, Candy, Potato and Banana Chips making, Soyabean milk, Paneer, Jam making etc. They have been helped by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission and KVK from CHF, Pasighat (CAU Imphal).

The team Engo Koje SHG also submitted a memorandum to Kaling Moyong, MLA for sanctioning of funds for a Input Storage Godown and for upgradation or renovation of Tekang village link road. To this regard, the local MLA has assured to meet up their request and said that the village link road is already under process.

On the occasion, Dy. Director Agriculture, DAO Pasighat, Ojing Mengu Progressive farmer also spoke in detail about the role of SHGs and how they can do more to earn livelihood for the rural women, as the state and central government are ready to help the willing and performing SHGs.