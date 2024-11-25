Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurated Todak Basar District Hospital at Basar

BASAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the new constructed Todak Basar District Hospital building here in Basar today. Dedicating the new hospital building to the people of district, he expressed confidence that the new hospital laced with all required modern equipment will serve as a beacon of hope and health for the people of Leparada and beyond.

The hospital has been named in honour and as a tribute to late Todak Basar, who was a former Rajya Sabha MP and served as Minister in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in recognition of his remarkable vision, unwavering commitment and works towards the welfare of the state and its people.

Later, CM along with all the distinguished dignitaries took inspection of the new hospital building and facilities accessible to the patients. He also interacted with the patients and distributed fruits, food and other essential items and extended his good wishes for their speedy recovery.

The multi storey building of new District Hospital features CT scan/MRI provisions, Modular OT facility, 2-Bedded ICU, 40-bedded in-patient wards, Dialysis room, Digital Patient Data Management system, Soundproof conference hall, ramp and lift facilities, well connected intercom and wi-fi facilities. It is also fitted with modern automated Fire fighting system with smoke detectors and sprinklers, 24 X 7 surveillance CCTVs and effluent treatment plant for liquid waste managements.

Addressing the public gathering on the occasion of Thanksgiving function hosted by Local legislator Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi at Todak Basar Memorial Stadium later in the evening, HCM exhorted that Todak Basar District Hospital at Basar, Leparada District, stands as a proud symbol of the region’s development today and further with Central Divisional Commissioner (Central) stationed here to oversee five districts, Basar had cemented its importance as a hub of administration and healthcare.

He further called for cooperation and collective efforts of the people for holistic development of the district. “Rest assured, Basar will see no letdown in its path to development. MLA Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi has our full support in driving progress for the Basar constituency. Together, we will work for its all-around growth and prosperity”- he asserted, committing his full support for all-around growth and prosperity of the district.

In her thanksgiving speech, Local Legislator Nyabi Jini Dirchi also extended her gratitude and appreciations to HCM Pema Khandu for his unwavering support and assistance in the progress and development of the Leparada District since its inception and sought his continued support for the overall development of the district in days to come.