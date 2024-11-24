ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Review Meeting on Schemes Under NEC 

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to realizing the vision of a self-reliant and vibrant North East, with Tawang district as a key contributor to this aspiration.

TAWANG-  Members of the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, Longki Phangcho and TN Thongdok, chaired a review meeting on the NEC Scheme at the Tawang Deputy Commissioner’s office Conference Hall.

The meeting was attended by Sang Khandu, In-charge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Dr. D.W. Thongon, Superintendent of Police, Tawang, Heads of Offices (HoOs) of Tawang District, and representatives from the Tawang Green Farmers Producers Company (FPC), along with other key stakeholders.

In his welcome address, I/c DC Tawang Sang Khandu extended his gratitude to the NEC Members, Longki Phangcho, a retired IAS officer, and TN Thongdok, former Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh, for their continued commitment to the development of the region.

The meeting highlighted the initiatives under the NEC scheme, with a particular focus on promoting the district’s rich heritage of handicrafts, handlooms, and tourism. Discussions were held on innovative strategies to harness the region’s unique cultural and natural resources to stimulate economic growth and empower local communities.

The NEC Members emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the NEC Schemes. They also encouraged leveraging the potential of local farmers and artisans to enhance the region’s socio-economic fabric.

