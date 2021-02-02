Arunachal: Man killed in elephant attack near Boda lake

KIMIN: A man reportedly killed by an wild elephant near Boda lake in Kimin circle on Monday morning. An official said.

SDPO (Rural) Dekio Gumja inform that a telephonic information was received at Kimin police station from a local of Medical colony, Kimin at around 10.14 AM on Monday that he has received a phone call from One Pissa Kabjik, aged around 50 years, son of Late Pissa Saku of Durpa-I Village of Kimin circle who went to jungle area near by Boda lake for search of his animal (Mithun) at early morning. He has been attacked by wild elephant and is in serious Condon nearby Boda lake. He said.

One receipt of the information the police team from Kimin police station rushed to the spot. On arrival at place of occurrence nearby the jungle area of Boda lake, the injured person was lying on the jungle area of Boda lake in unconscious condition. He informed in a message.

The injured person was brought to the Community health Centre (CHC) Kimin for necessary medical treatment, after giving immediate and necessary treatment at CHC he was referred to TRIHMS for necessary further treatment. He said adding that he succumbed to his injuries on way to Naharlagun.