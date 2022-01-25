ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Street Lights to Mahiwa Village

The villagers, especially the ladies were overwhelmed by our gesture.

January 25, 2022
LONGDING- Longding battalion of Assam Rifles distributed  Ten nos of Solar Street Lights to  Mahiwa Village on 25 Jan 22.

Maihwa is one of the poorest and remotest village of Longding Dist of Arunachal Pradesh.  The villagers especially the elders face tremendous hardship while walking along narrow paths, steep down slopes and blind corners in the village during hours of darkness.  Hence, provision of ten solar street lights will partially mitigate their hardship.

The villagers, especially the ladies were overwhelmed by our gesture.  A huge gathering witnessed the event.  They expressed their gratitude and appreciated the noble gesture of Assam Rifles.  They promised their unflinching sp to security forces in all the future endeavours.

