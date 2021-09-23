Arunachal:  NABARD supported Bakery training for SHGs concluded in Nampong

ADVERTISEMENT

CHANGLANG- The training Programme on Food Processing and Bakery for SHGs and rural women of Nampong, Changlang District under Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) concluded on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The programme was sponsored by the “National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD)” and executed by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust.

A total of 30 members from different SHGs of nearly Nampong circle area has undergone the training on Bakery Products. The training program has been arranged in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures.

DDM NABARD Kamal Roy grace the valedictory program as Chief Guest and ZPM Khimshom Mossang as Guests of honour. Founder President BLCCT, Chandan Prasad along with other SHG members also attended the valedictory function.

DDM NABARD, advised SHGs members to make some unique items which can be marketed in local area and branded, so that people from the corners purchase the product. He also suggested establish a bakery unit in Nampong with the help of credit support from banks. SHGs should explore the market potential in the area for undertaking future livelihood activities.

ZPM Khimshom Mossang congratulated trainees on successful completion of MEDP training and receiving certification from NABARD. Further, he advised trainees to develop entrepreneurship skill and strengthen women empowerment.

Founder President BLCCT Chandan Prasad explained how this training would target at helping the Rural Women to get skilled in Bakery Products for micro enterprise development. This would empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance. He also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

Participants also shared their experience of the training and express gratitude to NABARD & BLCCT for conducting such training to the remote part of the state. By staying at their home, they got the opportunity, to learn new things, for which earlier they have to go outside their state and incurred expenditure towards it.