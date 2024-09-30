Arunachal: 7th Poshan Maah 2024 concludes

YUPIA/ SEPPA- The 7th Poshan Maah 2024 which was started on 1st September 2024 concluded today, Sptember, 30, 2024 in various districts., announced by the Woman and Child Development Department.

The Poshan Maah 2024 launched on 1st September is an intensive month-long campaign dedicated to ensuring nutritional awareness and mobilization across the country. It aims to eliminate malnutrition by improving nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

This year the focus areas of the Poshan Maah were awareness activities on anaemia, growth monitoring, complementary feeding, technology for better governance, environment protection and ‘poshan bhi padhai bhi’.

YUPIYA- On the occasion best performing CDPOs, Supervisors, AWWs and AWHs were felicitated with certificates and cash prizes.

Joining the celebrations Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen called for Inter sectoral coordination for successful implementation of the welfare schemes under the WCD.

DD, ICDS Mrs Jaya Taba also spoke on the occasion. She highlighted the month long activities under Poshan Maah which included intensified door to door awareness campaigns, tree plantation drives, Cleanliness activities, walkathon etc.

SEPPA- During the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, various activities were held across Anganwadi centers in the East Kameng district, including growth monitoring, awareness campaigns on anemia, complementary feeding, and the “Ek Per Maa Ke Naam” tree plantation initiative, along with the “Poshan b Padhai b” program.

On September 30, the final day of the celebration, a recipe competition took place among the five ICDS projects of East Kameng district. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Ms. Takhe Yasing, Superintendent of Tax and Excise, and Ms. Mekory Dodum, TDO of Seppa.

In recognition of their efforts, the best-performing Anganwadi workers during the Rashtriya Poshan Maah were honored, alongside the winner of the recipe competition, who received a certificate and a cash prize. This celebration highlighted the importance of nutrition and community involvement in fostering a healthier future for children