Itanagar: Namchoom appeal the party leaders to gear up for local body poll

Itanagar: MLA Zingnu Namchoom who is also the BJP general Secretary while addressing the leaders of Capital BJP district unit here at City BJP office said that our party leaders should gear up and be ready for the local body poll which may be held this year.

Namchoom said that BJP party believe in ‘Sabka saath, sabka Vikas aur sabka Vishwas’. He also welcome over 100 youths who joined BJP.

Namchoom said that the BJP is one of the largest party of world with more than 19 crore members and having its government in several states and serving the people of country in all round development.

The party having its cadre based leaders and workers and all have to maintain discipline and they have to work for the development of area, state and country.

He also appeal the workers and leaders to work for the party so that the candidates who so ever given party nomination got comfortable win. Namchoom added.

Capital district BJP unit President Tarh Soping, senior BJP leader T Siga, Ngurang Taka among other also address the gathering.