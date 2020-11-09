 APPSCCE-2020 prelims result. 1332 candidate cleared prelims Exam

ITANAGAR: The secretary of APPSC AR Talwade has informed that commission took the opinion of the subject specialist while awarding marks for the 3 wrong questions for the CSAT paper. The candidates were awarded 2.5 marks each for the wrong questions based on the expert opinion, he informed.

The secretary further stated that around 26,000 candidates applied for the APPSCCE-2020 prelims Exam out of which 17819 candidates appeared and around 4400 has cleared in paper II and 1332 cleared the exam. He urged candidates to work hard for the mains.

“The competition will get tough henceforth. The mains examinations will commence from 6 February onwards,” he said. The secretary assured that the commission will work hard to ensure that future examinations are conducted without any error.

“In the last one year many recruitment examinations took place without any complaints. We are improving and getting better. The commission is smoothly conducting the exams,” said secretary Talwade.

He also extended gratitude to everyone involved in successful conduction of the prelims exam. “Conducting APPSC exam is equivalent to conducting an election. It requires massive involvement of resources and manpower,” he said.